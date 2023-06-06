Fire Station Dedicated

Roy W. (Bud) Horne addresses attendees at the dedication of the Clarksville Fire Department’s Station 1 in honor of Charles Callahan, who served the city for seven years as fire chief, four years as mayor and 10 years as a city council member. Horne’s sister, the late Betty Horne Callahan, was the wife of Charles Callahan. Fire Station 1 is located at 510 West Sevier Street in downtown Clarksville. The ceremony was attended by current and retired fire department personnel, current and former CFD chiefs and other city officials.

–Photo courtesy Jason Weaver