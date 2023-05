Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Fisheries Division

Renovations were recently completed to the Piney/64 Access (Johnson County) at Lake Dardanelle. New asphalt was laid, the lot was extended, and striping was completed. A total of 33 parking spots (including two handicap spots) are now available. This area includes a courtesy dock for boaters and provides excellent access to the main lake, Piney Narrows, and Piney Bay.