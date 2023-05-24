Lightning on Ludwig Benefits Dive Team

Hydroplane boat racers take off during the Lightning on Ludwig North/South Shootout at Lake Ludwig on Saturday, May 20. The event, which is sponsored by the Johnson County Dive Team, saw 30 racing teams compete in the National Boat Racing Association event. Competitors from 10 states participated in the races. It was the ninth consecutive year for the event to be held at Lake Ludwig, according to race organizers. Proceeds from the event benefit the dive team.

–Photo courtesy Julie Moore