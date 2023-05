Johnson County RFD 2 received one of the 2022 Wildland Fire Suppression Kit awards from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division. Included in the kit are backpack blowers, Wildland gloves and coveralls and other firefighting items. Accepting the kit are (from left) Assistant Fire Chief Mike Brandenburg, Fire Chief David Raburn and County Forester Keaton Phillips.

–Photo courtesy Tammy Warren