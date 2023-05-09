Clarksville Housing Authority Receives HUD Visit

The Clarksville Housing Authority welcomed special visitors from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Tuesday, May 2. While traveling in the state after visiting another public housing agency, Tony Landecker, Little Rock Field Office public housing director, and his supervisor, Brian Gage, Regional Public Housing Director of Southwest Network from San Antonio, Texas, stopped by the CHA to meet CHA staff and to view some of the housing units. This was of particular interest due to the CHA receiving a score of 99 percent during the recent REAC physical inspection. Landecker and Gage received a tour of the only vacant CHA unit, the Foy Howard Community Center and CHA offices. The visit coincided with the final walk-through of a current roofing project funded through 2022 capital fund program monies. Josh Wilbanks, representing Wilbanks Architecture and Associates, LLC, administered this grant project and was on site for the visit. Among those participating in the tour were (from left) Sara Stucky, CHA executive assistant; Gage; Shelly Wood, CHA executive director; and Landecker.