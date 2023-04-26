Obituary For Charles Winston May II

Charles Winston May II

Our loved one, Charles Winston May II, age 56, made his transition from earth to heaven on April 20, 2023. Born in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5, 1966, he was the son of Sue Ann Sykes May and the late Charles Winston May.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved daughters, Corey Dale and Emily Lucille May; three sisters, Melanie May Adamski and husband, Jim Adamski, of Longwood, Florida, Camellia May and husband, Bijan Timjani, of Fayetteville, and Carrie May of Crane Hill, Alabama; five nephews; four nieces; two great-nephews; stepmother, Gayle May of Canton, Georgia; and stepbrother, Gary Gilley of Edgefield, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his brother Ralph; grandparents, Ralph and Sue Sykes of Clarksville; and A.D. and Monie May of Delight.

He had many relatives all over the state and liked to call many close friends “brother” and “cousin.” Known to all as Winston, he loved his daughters, many friends, watching John Wayne movies, good food, and piloting airplanes. He was well-known for his sense of humor and outgoing attitude. He was an entrepreneur and had businesses in a variety of industries. He was quite proud of becoming a pilot and loved discussing flying. Winston grew up in Clarksville and attended Clarksville High School. Winston had most episodes of the Andy Griffith Show memorized. His family was some of the earliest pioneers of Johnson County.

Winston’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville with a visitation luncheon with the family afterwards at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery. Online guestbook and obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Clarksville

Paid Obituary As Submitted