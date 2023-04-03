Mayor Breaks Tie Vote to Abolish CCU Commission

After emerging from an executive session that lasted over an hour in which they heard findings on a partially completed audit, the Clarksville City Council voted 3-3 to repeal all ordinances establishing the Clarksville Connected Utilities Commission. Mayor David Reider broke the tie with a yes vote. The action essentially abolishes the existing CCU Commission. Aldermen Bradley, Edens and Thompson voted no, while Baker, Risinger and King voted in favor of the motion to repeal. Mayor Reider then suggested the city’s code committee, consisting of Council members Edens, Thompson, and Baker, along with CCU Interim General Manager Roger Brooks and current CCU Commissioners Bill Hill and Jack Duncan, begin the process of writing a new ordinance re-establishing the Commission with new criteria for Commissioners, tighter financial controls, and key performance indicators. To watch the recording of tonight’s City Council meeting click on the link http://www.youtube.com/@ClarksvilleArkansas/streams

Full story will be in this week’s edition of The Graphic.