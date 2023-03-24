Quorum Court Special Meeting By Editor | March 24, 2023 | 0 The Johnson County Quorum Court has called a special meeting for Tuesday, March 28 at 5:00 in the EOC Conference room in the basement of the Courthouse to discuss facilities for the county. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts March Meeting Slated for Search and Rescue Team March 22, 2023 | No Comments » Council Approves Entertainment Districts March 13, 2023 | No Comments » Lady Warriors Are State Runner-up March 11, 2023 | No Comments » Chamber Director Announces Resignation March 10, 2023 | No Comments » Special Council Meeting Set For March 9th March 9, 2023 | No Comments »