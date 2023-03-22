| logout
March Meeting Slated for Search and Rescue Team
The March meeting of the Johnson County Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue team will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 PM. The meeting will be at the D.E.M. building at 1695 Hwy 21 (Johnson Co. Road Dept.). SAR members are trained in search and rescue strategies and methodologies, wilderness survival, CPR/first aid, man-tracking, the National Incident Management System (NIMS)/Incident Command System (ICS), among other skills. Anyone interested in getting involved with the SAR team is invited, and is asked to contact the department for further inquiry and to inform them of plans to attend. For more information call 479-754-6383, visit their website at http://jcdem.org/cms/search-and-rescue/or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/JCDEMSAR