Lady Warriors Are State Runner-up By Editor | March 11, 2023 | 0 The Lamar Lady Warriors are 3A state runner-up after falling 56-36 to the Salem Lady Greyhounds in the Class 3A State Tournament in Hot Springs tonight. For the full story, see the March 15th edition of The Graphic next week. Posted in Breaking News, News, Sports