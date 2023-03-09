Special Council Meeting Set For Tonight

Mayor David Rieder called a special meeting of the Clarksville City Council for this evening, March 9th. The meeting will be held following a public hearing to condemn two structures that is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Only two items are on the special meeting agenda, the second of which was previously published on the agenda for Council’s monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, March 13.

Agenda items are:

1. Fire Station 1

2. Recommendation from the budget committee to transfer $55,000 from the parks budget to professional services.

The meeting will be held at the city hall conference room.