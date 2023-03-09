CCU Commission Appoints Interim GM in Special Meeting

The Clarksville Connected Utilities Commission appointed Roger Brooks as interim general manager and Gregg Rainey interim assistant GM in a special meeting on Thursday, March 9. Brooks is the current electric superintendent and Rainey is the current pollution control manager. They will replace John Lester who is stepping down to take a position in the private sector. It was also decided that the commission will sign a contract with Slavin Management Consultants to begin the search for a permanent replacement for the position. See full story in the March 15 edition of The Johnson County Graphic next week.