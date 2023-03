The Clarksville Connected Utilities Commission will convene at noon on Thursday, March 9 in a special called meeting to discuss an interim General Manager and a recruiting contract with Slavin Management Consultants. John Lester, the current GM, informed the commission on Monday, Feb. 27, that his last day will be March 15 or 17 (see full story in today’s Graphic). The meeting will be held at the CCU Business Office downtown and is open to the public.