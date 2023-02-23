HB1399 – Better Government Transparency?

A vote on HB1399 was delayed in the AR House of Representatives yesterday, February 22, 2023. This bill seeks to amend the law regarding publication requirements for counties and municipalities. It would allow them to remove public notices regarding elections and tax delinquency from newspapers, instead posting them to a “third-party” government website. Do you think this bill would improve government transparency? Contact your state representative to let them know how you feel about HB1399 and take our latest poll to let US know how you feel about this important bill.

Do you think HB1399, which removes the requirement for government to place public notices in newspapers (print or digital) and moves them to government websites, will improve government transparency? Yes

No

I don't know View Results