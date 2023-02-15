Survey Results By Ron | February 15, 2023 | 0 Should states provide school voucher programs or increase funding to “failing” schools? a. provide voucher programs 27% b. increase funding to failing schools 37% c. some of both 9% d. neither 27% Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts February 7, 2023 Poll Results February 15, 2023 | No Comments » Poll results January 24, 2023 | No Comments » Survey results January 17, 2023 | No Comments » Survey Results January 10, 2023 | No Comments » Survey Results December 27, 2022 | No Comments »