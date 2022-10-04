Survey Results By Ron | October 4, 2022 | 0 Do you feel gun ownership regulations in the United States are : Too Strong 12% Too Lenient 40% I don’t care 0% I don’t own a gun 0% Fine as they are 48% Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BURN BAN September 29, 2022 | No Comments » Last Weeks Poll Results September 27, 2022 | No Comments » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. August 10, 2021