 Skip to content
July 07, 2022

Last Weeks Poll Results

| |

Do you make your thoughts and voice heard?

I call the source of the problem                                     44%

I call a friend to see if they have the same problem   13%

I ask to be put on the agenda of the next meeting      37%

It is not worth the trouble to say anything                     6%

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment