Last Weeks Poll Results By Ron | February 2, 2022 | 0 When was the last time you contacted an elected official? Never ……………………………………………… 29% Once ……………………………………………….21% Weekly …………………………………………….8% Monthly ………………………………………… 21% When I do not like how they voted …… 21% Posted in Uncategorized