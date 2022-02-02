 Skip to content
February 02, 2022

Last Weeks Poll Results

| |

When was the last time you contacted an elected official?

Never ……………………………………………… 29%

Once  ……………………………………………….21%

Weekly …………………………………………….8%

Monthly  ………………………………………… 21%

When I do not like how they voted ……  21%

 

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment