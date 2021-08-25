August 25, 2021

Last weeks poll results

Do you take the safety of yourself and family for granted at all times?

At home      35%

In a vehicle     30 %

On a commercial carrier (i.e. trains, planes, buses, etc) 15%

Amusement rides 10 %

At sports events 20%

Never 10%

Playing sports 80%

