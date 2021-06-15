Do you have special plans for this summer? By Ron | June 15, 2021 | 1 Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment Jo Wise on April 27, 2021 at 2:19 pm The quality of life has always been better in Johnson Co. Neighbors look out for and help each other in time of need and want. Most residents work hard and support one another and are joyful for others’ success. Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. June 15, 2021 Click To See Last weeks poll results June 15, 2021 | No Comments »
1 Comment
The quality of life has always been better in Johnson Co. Neighbors look out for and help each other in time of need and want. Most residents work hard and support one another and are joyful for others’ success.