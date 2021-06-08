June 08, 2021

Click To See Last weeks poll results

| | 0

Do you feel the COVID-19 crisis is totally over and life can return to normal?

I never worried about COVID-19        9%

I took precautions                                  64%

I am still taking precautions                68%

No one in my family had problems     36%

It’s over                                                        5%

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment