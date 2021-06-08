Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | June 8, 2021 | 0 Do you feel the COVID-19 crisis is totally over and life can return to normal? I never worried about COVID-19 9% I took precautions 64% I am still taking precautions 68% No one in my family had problems 36% It’s over 5% Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Are you planning an extended vacation this year? June 8, 2021 | 1 Comment » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. May 7, 2021 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | No Comments »