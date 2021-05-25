Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | May 25, 2021 | 0 Have you talked to a council person, mayor, quorum court member or judge about a local issue? Yes 48% If yes, did you get action? 28% No 24% Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Have you talked to a council person, mayor, quorum court member or county judge about a local issue? May 19, 2021 | 1 Comment » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. March 23, 2021 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | No Comments »