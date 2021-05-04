May 04, 2021

Do you feel removing historical figures or monuments from public places makes the past history go away?

| | 1
Posted in Breaking News

1 Comment

  1. Jo Wise on April 27, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    The quality of life has always been better in Johnson Co. Neighbors look out for and help each other in time of need and want. Most residents work hard and support one another and are joyful for others’ success.

    Reply

Leave a Comment