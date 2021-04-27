Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | April 27, 2021 | 1 Are the trials with high racial content being blown out of preportion? Yes 67% Just good coverage 33% No 0% Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am yes correct Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Is life better in small population counties, such as Johnson County, better than metro areas? April 27, 2021 | No Comments » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. March 23, 2021 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | No Comments »
1 Comment
yes correct