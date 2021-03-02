March 02, 2021

Click To See Last weeks poll results

| | 1

What makes you want to buy a car?

TV Ad                    10%

Direct Mail             0%

Radio                       0%

Newspaper  Ad     58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

1 Comment

  1. viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am

    yes correct

    Reply

Leave a Comment