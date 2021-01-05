January 05, 2021

Click To See Last weeks poll results

| | 1

Will you get the COVID-19 shot(s) when they are available?

Yes           60%

No            40%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

1 Comment

  1. viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am

    yes correct

    Reply

Leave a Comment