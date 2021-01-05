Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | January 5, 2021 | 1 Will you get the COVID-19 shot(s) when they are available? Yes 60% No 40% Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am yes correct Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Are the actions of President Donald Trump hurting the Republican Party? January 5, 2021 | No Comments » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. January 5, 2021 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | 2 Comments »
1 Comment
yes correct