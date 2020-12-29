Will you get the COVID-19 shot when it becomes available? By Ron | December 29, 2020 | 0 Will you get the COVID-19 shot when it becomes available? Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Click To See Last weeks poll results December 29, 2020 | 1 Comment » To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | 2 Comments »