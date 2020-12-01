Unofficial Johnson County JP District 8 Runoff Election Results By Ron | December 1, 2020 | 0 Jacob Gould 143 Jonathon Howard 68 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Click To See Last weeks poll results December 1, 2020 | 1 Comment » Where are you Christmas shopping this year? December 1, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. December 1, 2020 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | 2 Comments »