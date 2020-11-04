November 04, 2020

Unofficial 2020 Johnson County Election Results

| | 0

UNOFFICIAL 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

In and For Johnson County, Arkansas

 

U.S President (R) Donald Trump          6,867

(D) Joe Biden                  2,262

 

U.S. Senate   (R) Tom Cottom 6,973

(LIB) Ricky Harrington 2,324

 

U.S. Congress (R) Bruce Westerman   6,866

(D) William Hanson   2,077

(LIB) Frank Gilbert         363

 

State Rep Dist 69 (R) Aaron Pilkington 8,588

 

JP Dist 8              (R) Jonathan Howard 360

(D) Jacob Gould 352

 

Clarksville W2      Patrick Baker 1,269

Christel Thompson 1,311

 

Clarksville W3      Eddie King 1,373

Rob Risinger 720

Robert Charlton 505

 

Coal Hill W2 P2  Keith Jackson 164

Justin McCormick 127

 

Issue #1          For 4,911

Against 4,449

 

Issue #2          For 4,925

Against 4,204

 

Issue #3          For 3,730

Against 5,211

