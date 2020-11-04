| logout
Unofficial 2020 Johnson County Election Results
UNOFFICIAL 2020 ELECTION RESULTS
In and For Johnson County, Arkansas
U.S President (R) Donald Trump 6,867
(D) Joe Biden 2,262
U.S. Senate (R) Tom Cottom 6,973
(LIB) Ricky Harrington 2,324
U.S. Congress (R) Bruce Westerman 6,866
(D) William Hanson 2,077
(LIB) Frank Gilbert 363
State Rep Dist 69 (R) Aaron Pilkington 8,588
JP Dist 8 (R) Jonathan Howard 360
(D) Jacob Gould 352
Clarksville W2 Patrick Baker 1,269
Christel Thompson 1,311
Clarksville W3 Eddie King 1,373
Rob Risinger 720
Robert Charlton 505
Coal Hill W2 P2 Keith Jackson 164
Justin McCormick 127
Issue #1 For 4,911
Against 4,449
Issue #2 For 4,925
Against 4,204
Issue #3 For 3,730
Against 5,211