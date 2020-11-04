Unofficial 2020 Johnson County Election Results

UNOFFICIAL 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

In and For Johnson County, Arkansas

U.S President (R) Donald Trump 6,867

(D) Joe Biden 2,262

U.S. Senate (R) Tom Cottom 6,973

(LIB) Ricky Harrington 2,324

U.S. Congress (R) Bruce Westerman 6,866

(D) William Hanson 2,077

(LIB) Frank Gilbert 363

State Rep Dist 69 (R) Aaron Pilkington 8,588

JP Dist 8 (R) Jonathan Howard 360

(D) Jacob Gould 352

Clarksville W2 Patrick Baker 1,269

Christel Thompson 1,311

Clarksville W3 Eddie King 1,373

Rob Risinger 720

Robert Charlton 505

Coal Hill W2 P2 Keith Jackson 164

Justin McCormick 127

Issue #1 For 4,911

Against 4,449

Issue #2 For 4,925

Against 4,204

Issue #3 For 3,730

Against 5,211