Click To See Last weeks poll results

October 27, 2020

Are we, as Americans, taking COVID-19 seriously? (BONUS POLL-Does President Trump take it seriously?)

Yes       64%

No       36%

Bonus poll

Trump serious about COVID-19         20%

Trump not serious about COVID-19  64%

 

 

 

  1. viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am

    yes correct

