Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | October 27, 2020 | 1 Are we, as Americans, taking COVID-19 seriously? (BONUS POLL-Does President Trump take it seriously?) Yes 64% No 36% Bonus poll Trump serious about COVID-19 20% Trump not serious about COVID-19 64% Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am yes correct Reply
yes correct