Click To See Last weeks poll results

October 20, 2020

Are you satisfied with the on-line education programs for you children?

I have no school age children  79%

Yes                                                14%

No                                                   7%

 

 

 

  1. viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am

    yes correct

