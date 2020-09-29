Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | September 29, 2020 | 1 ‘Should the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice be a political “hot potato” or for the benefit of the American Citizens as a whole?’ American people all the way 100% Political all the way 0% Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am yes correct Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Have you had your “Flu Shot” this year? September 29, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. September 29, 2020 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | 2 Comments »
1 Comment
yes correct