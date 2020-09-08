September 08, 2020

Click To See Last weeks poll results

| | 1

What do protests really do?

Accomplish a goal                                    25%

Get publicity for a cause                         25%

Cause more problems that they solve  25%

Alienate people                                         25%

 

Posted in Breaking News

1 Comment

  1. viki on August 2, 2020 at 9:56 am

    yes correct

    Reply

Leave a Comment