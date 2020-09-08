Do you think politics need to be removed from the COVID-19 crisis? By Ron | September 8, 2020 Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Click To See Last weeks poll results September 8, 2020 | 1 Comment » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. September 8, 2020 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] March 11, 2020 | 2 Comments »