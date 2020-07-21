Do you feel the civil unrest in our country is being caused, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions? By Ron | July 21, 2020 Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Click To See Last weeks poll results July 21, 2020 | No Comments » To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] July 21, 2020 | No Comments » The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. July 21, 2020