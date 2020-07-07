Click To See Last weeks poll results By Ron | July 7, 2020 | 0 Does removing monuments erase past history? No 86% Yes 14% Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed until further notice . To contact our office please call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] July 7, 2020 | No Comments » Have the various protests across the United States been taken to the extreme? July 7, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. July 7, 2020