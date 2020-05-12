Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | May 12, 2020 Who gave you the most confidence in the actions taken for COVID-19? Governor Hutchinson 50% News Sources 25% President Trump 22% Family & friends 5% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed Thru at least May 17. To contact our office call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] May 12, 2020 | No Comments » Has the COVID-19 virus made you……? Check applicable items. May 12, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. May 12, 2020