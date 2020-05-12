May 15, 2020

Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

|

Who gave you the most confidence in the actions taken for COVID-19?

Governor Hutchinson          50%

News Sources                               25%

President Trump                         22%

Family & friends                           5%                

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News