May 07, 2020

Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

What has the COVID-19 Pandemic taken from you?

In a word, FREEDOM           71%

Social Contact                                71%

Church                                            64%

Shopping                                        57%

Barbers/ Beauty Shops               57%

