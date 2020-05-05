Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | May 5, 2020 What has the COVID-19 Pandemic taken from you? In a word, FREEDOM 71% Social Contact 71% Church 64% Shopping 57% Barbers/ Beauty Shops 57% Hugging your Grand Kids 50% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed Thru at least May 17. To contact our office call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] May 5, 2020 | No Comments » Who gave you the most confidence in the actions taken for COVID-19? May 5, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. May 5, 2020