April 28, 2020

Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

|

Will you continue to be aware of health issues when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted?

YES      94%

No            6%                    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News