April 24, 2020

Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

|

Rate Donald Trump as president

 

Does not think before he speaks       67%

Thinks only of himself                                  60%                    

Worst modern day president                      57%

Best modern day president                          23%

Good for our nation                                       23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

