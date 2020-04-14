April 16, 2020

Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

What has the COVID-19 pandemic done for you?

 

Made me think of others         79%

Made my family stronger               63%                    

Made my family closer                   63%

Made my faith stronger                 53%

Made my family further apart      11%

Nothing                                               5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

