Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

April 09, 2020

Are you taking the COVID-19 Pandemic seriously?

 

Yes, absolutely                             93%                    

When I am around my family          0%

When I am around non-family        7%

No, I'm healthy                                   0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

