Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | April 7, 2020 Are you taking the COVID-19 Pandemic seriously? ______________________________________________ Yes, absolutely 93% When I am around my family 0% When I am around non-family 7% No, I’m healthy 0% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed Thru at least April 19. To contact our office call 479-754-2005 or email us at [email protected] April 7, 2020 | No Comments » What has the COVID-19 Pandemic done for you? April 7, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. April 7, 2020