The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. By Ron | March 24, 2020 The Graphic Classified Ads are NOW online. Click on the scrolling classified ad on the right to see an enlarged version. All Classified Ads are payable in advance. We accept all major credit cards and of course cash. Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals March 24, 2020 Do you think that coronavirus (COVID-19) is the worst problem that the world, as a whole, has faced to date?? March 24, 2020 To reduce health risks to our employees, The Graphic Office Is Closed Thru April 5. To contact our office call 479-754-2005 or email us at news@thegraphic.org March 23, 2020 | No Comments »