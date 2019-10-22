October 26, 2019

Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

|

Vaping, the NEW addiction. Check all that apply?

______________________________________________

  • I do not vape                                                 84%
  • My children do not vape                                   63%
  • I vape                                                                     16%
  • My children vape                                                 16%
  • I have never asked my children if they vape    0%

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News