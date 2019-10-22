Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | October 22, 2019 Vaping, the NEW addiction. Check all that apply? ______________________________________________ I do not vape 84% My children do not vape 63% I vape 16% My children vape 16% I have never asked my children if they vape 0% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts How do you feel about the billboards at Clarksville’s Metheny Field? October 22, 2019 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. October 22, 2019