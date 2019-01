Do any of the following bother you? Check all that apply

No Turn signals 93%

Political signs that still have not been removed 90%

People not dimming headlights 83%

Trailers with no license tags 73%

Headlight(s) out 70%

Taillight(s) out 70%

Drivers not yielding to pedestrians and cyclist at the Main St. bridge 67%

25 MPH speed limit on Cherry St. in Clarksville 57%

Lack of crosswalk warning lights at Main St. bridge 57%