December 08, 2018

2018 General Election Runoff Results

| | 0

Unofficial 2018 General Election Runoff

Results in Johnson County

Clarksville Mayor

David Rieder Jr. 596

Tom Cogan 445

Clarksville Ward 3 Position 2

L. Freeman Wish  536

Rob Risinger 485

 

JP Pos. 4

Less Brown  36

JP H.M. Smith 60

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment