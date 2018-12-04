2018 General Election Runoff Results By Ron | December 4, 2018 | 0 Unofficial 2018 General Election Runoff Results in Johnson County Clarksville Mayor David Rieder Jr. 596 Tom Cogan 445 Clarksville Ward 3 Position 2 L. Freeman Wish 536 Rob Risinger 485 JP Pos. 4 Less Brown 36 JP H.M. Smith 60 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals December 4, 2018 Do you have family traditions concerning Christmas? Scroll down to take our poll. December 4, 2018 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. December 4, 2018