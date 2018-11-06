SEARCH FOR VIDEO AND PHOTOS CONTINUES FROM OCTOBER 21st SHOOTING

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR VIDEO AND PHOTOS OCTOBER 21st SHOOTING



Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are asking for public assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting incident that occurred last month.

Two individuals are recovering after being struck by gunfire early Sunday morning (October 21st) at an event center located in a rural area of Johnson County off U.S. Highway 64 west of Clarksville.

Law enforcement officers have several leads that could possibly identify suspects in the case. They are asking for anyone with information about the incident, but in particular, persons with cell phone video or photo images of the performances or shooting incident to please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office by calling (479) 754-2200.