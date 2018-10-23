The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. By Ron | October 23, 2018 The Graphic Classified Ads are NOW online. Click on the scrolling classified ad on the right to see an enlarged version. All Classified Ads are payable in advance. We accept all major credit cards and of course cash. Posted in Breaking News Related Posts SEARCH FOR VIDEO AND PHOTOS FROM WEEKEND SHOOTING October 25, 2018 | No Comments » Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals October 23, 2018 “What do you think about lotteries?” Scroll down to take our poll. October 23, 2018