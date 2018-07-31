Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | July 31, 2018 Do you take the safety of yourself and family for granter all of the time? 72% Never 28% In a vehicle 22% On amusement rides 22% At home 22% Sports 17% On a commercial carrier (i.e. Train, plane, bus, etc.) Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Do you think President Trump’s tariff policies will have an effect on you and your family? Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. July 31, 2018 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. July 31, 2018