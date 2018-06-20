2018 Republican Primary Sheriff Runoff Results Stephens – 1055 Woods – 994 By Ron | June 20, 2018 | 0 Jimmy Stephens – 1055 Dale Woods – 994 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals June 19, 2018 Should influential people be held to higher standards, such as moral and ethical values? Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. June 19, 2018 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. June 19, 2018